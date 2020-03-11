New docs could shed light on decades-old case... A man who has spent more than 30 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit could be a step closer to freedom after a judge overturned his conviction, citing an unfair trial. Crosley Green was found guilty of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man after the man’s former girlfriend identified him as the shooter. Green’s break came when his attorneys obtained notes prosecutors wrote years ago where they said they suspected the victim’s girlfriend of being the real perpetrator. Erin Moriarty reports on the case, which she has been following since 1999.