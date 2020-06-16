Doctors who graduated early to aid in COVID-19 fight chronicle first few weeks on the job As the need for health care workers increased with a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, medical schools around the country allowed students to graduate early and join the fight against the coronavirus. “CBS This Morning” asked new doctors in the epicenter of the pandemic to share their journeys with us. Dr. Alison Laxer graduated early and started at Northwell Health’s trauma center to help get consent from patients participating in one of the trials for COVID-19 treatment. Dr. Alex Smith started at North Shore University Hospital exclusively treating coronavirus patients. Dr. Janna Minehart started at NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital as a resident physician on a general medicine team. Dr. Pratik Shah started at Northwell Health as part of a team enrolling patients for a vaccine trial. Here’s a look at their first few weeks as new doctors during the pandemic.