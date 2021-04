Doctors separate conjoined twins in historic operation Six-month-old Haitian infants Marian and Michelle Bernard were born joined at the abdomen. This week, a Haitian-American doctor separated them, in the first operation of its kind for the country. The doctor, Henri Ford, had left Haiti in 1972, but returned after the 2010 earthquake to help rebuild his home country. Dr. Jon LaPook tells this triumphant story.