Why the new bird flu strain in cows is concerning

A deadly strain of bird flu has been detected in dairy cows for the first time. Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of biotech firm Centivax, joins "The Daily Report" to explain why this discovery is concerning and how big a risk it poses to public health.
