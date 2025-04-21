Watch CBS News

Doctor explains Pope Francis' cause of death

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, died Monday morning at 88. The Vatican says he died of a cerebral stroke that put him into a coma and led to irreversible heart failure. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.