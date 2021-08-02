Doctor discusses what can be done to slow spread of COVID-19's Delta variant COVID-19's Delta variant is surging out of control in Florida. The state reported more than 21,000 new cases Saturday, the most in a single day since the pandemic started. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor of medicine for the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina, discussed with CBSN's Tanya Rivero what can be done to slow the spread of the variant and what parents can do for school-age children as the new school year looms.