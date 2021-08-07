Live

Doctor discusses impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Louisiana, risk of large gatherings

The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in South Dakota. The event is expected to draw up to half a million bikers to the area, raising concerns of a surge in cases as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on the latest. Then Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, joins CBSN's Bradley Blackburn to discuss the risks of large gatherings, and the impact of the pandemic on the state of Louisiana.
