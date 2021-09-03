COVID hospitalization rates are increasing among unvaccinated teens The CDC says unvaccinated teens are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with those who have been fully vaccinated. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in children last week. Right now, only children between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.