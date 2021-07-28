Doctor discusses CDC's new mask guidance for vaccinated Americans The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that some fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors. The new guidance affects people living in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud spoke with a mother who's concerned about sending her children to a school without a mask mandate, and Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine specialist and immunologist, joined CBSN to discuss the new CDC guidance.