Doctor on COVID-19 variants and booster shots as virus spreads in under-vaccinated areas Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and professor of medicine at New York Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on COVID-19, including Pfizer's development of a vaccine booster shot, and the rise in cases and hospitalizations as the Delta variant spreads across the U.S.