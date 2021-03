Doctor on COVID-19 screenings in schools and latest on vaccines The Biden administration announced that $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan will pay for schools to perform COVID-19 screenings for teachers, students and staff. Dr. Leo Nissola spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about safe school reopenings, as well as concerns about vaccine hesitancy and research on whether vaccines might help ease symptoms in COVID "long haulers."