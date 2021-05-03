Stream CBSN Live
Antony Blinken Interview
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
Doctor charged in connection with overdose deaths
A doctor in Texas was arrested Tuesday on federal drug conspiracy charges. Prosecutors allege Howard Gregg Diamond, 56, issued prescriptions that had no legitimate medical purpose. KXII-TV has the story.
