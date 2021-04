DNC chair on sit-in: "Cowardly act" for GOP to not allow gun control vote During the sit-in staged by House Democrats, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz read a message from a former colleague, Gabrielle Giffords who left Congress in 2012 after a gunman nearly took her life. Wasserman Schultz, who is also chair of the Democratic National Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the party's strategy for the sit-in.