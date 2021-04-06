Live

Discovery of plane debris could be from MH370

Speculation about the fate of MH370 has been reignited after debris from a Boeing 777 was found on an island in the Indian Ocean. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins CBSN to discuss the details.
