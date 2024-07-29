Watch CBS News

Did Maduro or Gonzalez win in Venezuela?

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is decrying the results of the election that authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro has claimed he won. CBS News' Lilia Luciano breaks down why supporters of both parties are claiming victory.
