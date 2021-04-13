Live

Watch CBSN Live

Did machete-wielding Ohio suspect have radical connections?

Sources tell CBS News that federal investigators, including possibly the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force are looking into whether a brutal rampage in Ohio had any connection with radical groups. Police say a man with a machete attacked several customers inside a Columbus restaurant Thursday night. Four people were hurt. Officers shot and killed the attacker after a brief chase. Jeff Pegues reports with a terrifying account from a witness.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.