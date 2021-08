DHS to allow some Afghans to enter U.S. under "humanitarian parole" Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is authorizing an immigration tool known as "humanitarian parole" to allow some at-risk Afghans to enter the U.S. without a visa. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to explain how the process works.