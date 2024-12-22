DHS Secretary says a "terrific solution" to immigration was killed by "irresponsible politics" Biden administration Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the White House turned to Congress for a solution to the immigration surge, but "looking back now in hindsight, in 2020 if we had known that irresponsible politics would have killed what was clearly a meritorious effort and a meritorious result, perhaps we would have taken executive action more rapidly."