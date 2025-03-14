DHS agents serve warrants at Columbia University after protests over Mahmoud Khalil's arrest Columbia University confirms Homeland Security agents entered two university residences Thursday night with warrants, but no one was arrested or taken into custody. Earlier in the day, dozens of protesters entered Trump Tower in New York City to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia student and pro-Palestinian activist who has been detained by ICE. CBS News correspondent Michael George has more.