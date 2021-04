Dev Patel on how "Lion" is an "astounding anthem of humanity" Dev Patel rose to fame through his 2008 breakout role in "Slumdog Millionaire." His latest project is the critically-acclaimed movie, "Lion," based on the true story of a 5-year-old Indian boy who becomes separated from his family. More than 20 years later, he begins a journey to find his birth family. Patel, who's earned a Golden Globe nomination for this role, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film.