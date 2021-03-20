Live

Detective on Michael Wolfe's account of events

Detective Donna Velazquez, of the Pembroke Pines, Fla., Police Dept., shows "48 Hours"' Troy Roberts the motel where Michael Wolfe says David Jackson was murdered and tells Roberts why she believes Wolfe's story.
