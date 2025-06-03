Watch CBS News

Details on possible U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

Outlines of a possible deal between the U.S. and Iran over the country's nuclear energy program are emerging. Will Todman, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, discusses the deal in tonight's interview.
