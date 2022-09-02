Detailed inventory of seized Mar-a-Lago items unsealed A court Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of materials seized during the FBI search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last month. This comes as a federal judge weighs whether to appoint a special master to review the material that was seized. Plus, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified Friday before a grand jury in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined Catherine Herridge to examine all these issues.