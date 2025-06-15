Watch CBS News

Desi Arnaz: Singer, husband, dad, and the man who "invented" TV

Desi Arnaz, the Cuban-born entertainer, broke conventions when he co-starred with his wife Lucille Ball in the TV show "I Love Lucy," playing a prototypical American sitcom dad. He also changed the rules of television by filming episodes, thereby creating the rerun – and, ultimately, a new economic model for TV. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Todd Purdum, author of a new biography, "Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television," about Arnaz's impact on American culture; and with Lucie Arnaz, who discusses her parents' marriage and divorce, and her father's extraordinary journey.
