DeSantis fires some campaign staffers after latest fundraising report Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has fired some of his campaign staff after spending approximately 40% of his second-quarter donations. DeSantis raised less than half of former President Donald Trump's haul between April and June, while President Biden raked in more than the two Republicans combined. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political reporter Zak Hudak have the latest on the race.