Defense focuses on drug use, crowd reaction in Derek Chauvin trial The case against Derek Chauvin is heating up. Witnesses testified yesterday about evidence of drugs and whether the use of force against George Floyd was excessive. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas has been covering the trial from the beginning, and she spoke with Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the dramatic moments from Day 8, including the revelation that a pill with Floyd's DNA on it went untested for months in the back of a police vehicle.