Derek Chauvin faces federal prison sentence over George Floyd killing: CBS News Flash July 7, 2022 Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The U.S. now has more than 600 monkeypox cases, as the World Health Organization plans to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency. And after a COVID-19 hiatus, Spain’s famous running of the bulls is set to return to the streets of Pamplona.