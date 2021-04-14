Defense's use-of-force expert says Derek Chauvin was justified in restraining George Floyd After 11 days of testimony, the prosecution has rested their case and the defense has started presenting theirs. As CBS News' Jamie Yuccas report, the key witness was another use-of-force expert who said Derek Chauvin was justified in restraining George Floyd, and called the restraint Chauvin used on Floyd a "control technique." Criminal defense attorney Imran Ansari then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the defense's opening day of arguments.