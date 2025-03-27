Deputy Spivey on Trial | Post Mortem A TV bailiff accused of murdering his wife speaks out. Watch "Deputy Spivey on Trial" and then catch up with CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales and "48 Hours" producer Asena Basak on "Post Mortem" as they break down the case of Patricia Spivey, who was fatally shot in her home by her husband, Renard, a former sheriff's deputy and TV bailiff. They discuss the home security footage that captured crucial evidence from the night of the shooting and never-before-heard audio from Renard's 911 call. This episode originally aired on 1/14/25.