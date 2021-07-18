Democrats under pressure to pass immigration reform after judge's ruling halts DACA Democrats are under pressure to take action after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is illegal. The program protects hundreds of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. The new ruling bars the government from accepting new applications to the program, but does not impact those who are already recipients. CBSN political contributor and White House reporter for The Associated Press Zeke Miller joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the judge's justification for that ruling and the latest on the controversial audit of 2020 ballots in Arizona.