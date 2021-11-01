Democrats scramble to finalize spending bill as Biden talks climate policy abroad House and Senate Democrats are still working out a deal on President Biden's social and climate spending package. Plus, the closely-watched Virginia governor's race enters its final day. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Politico national political correspondent Sabrina Rodríguez and USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.