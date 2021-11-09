Live

Democrats promoting infrastructure bill with eye on next year's midterms

President Biden is hitting the road again this week, promoting the newly passed infrastructure bill. Democrats are trying to leverage the legislative success ahead of next year's midterms, but debate about the past election continues to shape discourse on Capitol Hill. Natalie Jennings, a deputy Washington editor for the Washington Post, and David Siders, a national political correspondent for Politico, joined CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss.
