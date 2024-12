Democrats on stalled spending bill talks with government shutdown approaching Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) both shared their frustration Friday about the spending bill talks that have stalled on Capitol Hill in the face of a government shutdown. Congress has hours to reach a new deal that would fund the government after a bipartisan spending deal was torpedoed by President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk.