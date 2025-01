How significant is it that Democrats helped pass the Laken Riley Act? A bill expanding the federal government's mandate to detain immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally is expected to be the first measure President Trump signs into law in his new term. The Republican-led measure cleared the House and Senate with bipartisan support in both chambers. Daniella Diaz, congressional reporter for Politico, and Jasmine Wright, reporter for NOTUS, join "America Decides" to further discuss.