Democrats call for special prosecutor following James Comey's firing Following the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Democrats renewed their calls for a special prosecutor to oversee the Trump-Russia investigation. CBS chief White House correspondent Major Garrett is joined by CBS News Chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid, CBS News justice & homeland security reporter Jeff Pegues, and CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris on "Red & Blue" to discuss the possible fallout from Comey's firing.