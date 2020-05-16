Live

Democrats' bid for Trump impeachment witnesses hangs by a thread

Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said he will vote no to new trial witnesses when the Senate meets later today, making it much more likely that the Senate will acquit President Trump as soon as Friday evening. After two days of questioning, Alexander said that impeachment managers proved that Trump’s actions were inappropriate, but did not warrant impeachment. Nancy Cordes shares what the likely outcome is as it stands on Friday.
