Democrats and Republicans still trading blame as government shutdown enters Day 6

Democrats and Republicans are continuing to trade blame over the government shutdown that began last Tuesday. Senate lawmakers are expected to vote Monday night on a measure to extend government funding. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson to a debate on the House floor, which Johnson called a "desperate plea for attention." CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns has the latest.
