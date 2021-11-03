Live

Analyzing Democratic strategy for midterms after Virginia gubernatorial loss

Republican Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the Virginia gubernatorial election, while the race for governor of New Jersey remains a dead heat. That's prompting questions about whether Democrats can keep their congressional majority in the 2022 midterms. CBS News' Michael George reports and Joel Benenson, founder of Benenson Strategy Group and a former member of the Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama campaigns, joined CBSN with analysis of Tuesday night's elections.
