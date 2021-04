Demand for water is rapidly increasing as supply dwindles Data shows that around four billion people experience severe water scarcity for at least one month out of the year. In the U.S., 2.2 million Americans are living without access to running water. George McGraw is the CEO of DigDeep, a nonprofit that works to provide water to Americans who wouldn't otherwise have access. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the water crisis in America.