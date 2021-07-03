Delta variant fuels concerns of COVID outbreaks during holiday weekend Communities across the country are preparing for large celebrations and gatherings this Fourth of July weekend. But some health experts are expressing concern about new COVID infections fueled by the more contagious Delta variant. And while more Americans are getting their vaccines, the U.S. will miss a goal set by the Biden administration. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports, then Jodie Guest, professor and vice chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Emory University, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss ways to stay safe.