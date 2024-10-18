Watch CBS News

Delphi murders trial gets underway in Indiana

Opening statements are getting underway Friday in Delphi, Indiana, for the murder trial of Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has more.
