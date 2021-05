Delivering hope to a Texas community still rebuilding after Harvey In our ongoing series, A More Perfect Union, we aim to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. Flooding hit large areas of Texas after Hurricane Harvey came ashore about four months ago. The state is still trying to recover. In this installment, we go to the Texas community of Vidor where help arrived at a time when people needed it most. Omar Villafranca reports.