Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's extended 60 Minutes interview CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett sat down with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, D.C. They spoke on Friday, March 6th about the state of the war with Iran, potential American casualties, what an Iranian surrender could look like, and more. Editor's note: The video above is an extended version of the interview that was broadcast on 60 Minutes on Sunday, March 8, 2026. This extended version was condensed for clarity.