Defending the cloud: Microsoft argues landmark data storage case This week, Microsoft went to court with the government, fighting over access to digital documents stored on a server in Ireland. Federal authorities say that the documents involved allegedly contain detail of narcotic sales and because Microsoft is a U.S. company, it should be subject to U.S. laws. But Microsoft says that its facility is based in Ireland and thus subject to Irish laws. What will this privacy battle mean for the future of internet security? Paula Reid joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how the Justice Department is warning that the precedent would create a “global free-for-all”, and why companies like Apple are supporting Microsoft’s position.