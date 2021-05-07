Live

Defendant collapses in court after guilty verdict

Diana Lovejoy collapsed in a California courtroom Monday after she was convicted in what authorities call a botched murder-for-hire plot targeting her now-ex-husband, who was shot in September 2016 but survived.
