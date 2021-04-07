Live

"Deez Nuts" gaining momentum in presidential race

A candidate named "Deez Nuts" has seen a lot of support after releasing his policy platform for the 2016 presidential race. CBSN's Contessa Brewer explains why he might be too young for the highest office in the land.
