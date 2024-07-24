Watch CBS News

Debunking false claims targeting Kamala Harris amid 2024 presidential campaign

False narratives about Vice President Kamala Harris began resurfacing after President Biden backed her for the 2024 Democratic nomination and she hit the campaign trail. Watch CBS News Confirmed break down some of these false claims.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.