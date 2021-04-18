Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv market

At least four people were killed and several more wounded in a shooting at a market in Tel Aviv. Police say two gunmen have been detained. Robert Berger of CBS Radio News joins CBSN with the latest details.
