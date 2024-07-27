Deadly attack on Golan Heights heightens tensions between Israel, Hezbollah A rocket attack on a soccer field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Saturday left several people dead, including children, raising fears of a new front opening up on the Lebanese border. Israel has blamed the militant group Hezbollah for the attack, while Hezbollah has denied responsibility. Earlier Saturday, Israeli airstrikes struck a school in central Gaza, killing more than 30 people. Debora Patta reports from Jerusalem.