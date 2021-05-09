Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dead whale washes ashore in California

A dead whale washed ashore at Point Reyes National Seashore in Northern California on Christmas Eve, according to the Marine Mammal Center, CBS SF Bay Area reports. Curious beachgoers took photos of the huge mammal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.